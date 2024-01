How Saudi Arabian Oil Money Is Influencing Men's Pro Golf : Fresh Air New York Times reporter Alan Blinder says the kingdom poured millions into a pro golf circuit to rival the PGA. The two sides recently announced a joint venture, raising anti-trust issues.



Also, TV critic David Bianculli reviews the new season of The Morning Show.

Fresh Air How Saudi Arabian Oil Money Is Influencing Men's Pro Golf How Saudi Arabian Oil Money Is Influencing Men's Pro Golf Listen · 45:48 45:48 New York Times reporter Alan Blinder says the kingdom poured millions into a pro golf circuit to rival the PGA. The two sides recently announced a joint venture, raising anti-trust issues.



Also, TV critic David Bianculli reviews the new season of The Morning Show. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor