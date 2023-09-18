Google's Power And The Biggest Tech Monopoly Trial In 25 Years

How many times a day do you unlock your phone, open the internet, and search for something on Google Chrome.

Maybe you've been in conversation with a friend, something came up and you said "let me look it up." Or maybe you said, "let me Google it."

It's hard to deny Google's power when it comes to the internet. In the Merriam-Webster dictionary, "google" is even a verb.

The U.S. Department of Justice wants to do something about that. It's taking on Google in the biggest tech monopoly trial in 25 years. The DOJ is accusing the company of abusing its power to become the dominant search engine. Google controls around 90 percent of the U.S. search engine market and is worth 1.7 trillion dollars.

How is the U.S. regulating tech, and what implications does this case have for tech business around the world? We gather a panel to discuss.

Joining us is Antitrust Reporter at Bloomberg Leah Nylen, Senior Counsel at the American Economic Liberties Project Katie Van Dyke, and Bill Kovacic. Bill is a Global Competition Professor of Law and Policy at George Washington University. He's also the director at the Competition Law Center.

