China's defense minister is off the radar. The government isn't saying what happened China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu hasn't been seen in public for roughly three weeks amid unconfirmed reports he's under investigation

Asia China's defense minister is off the radar. The government isn't saying what happened China's defense minister is off the radar. The government isn't saying what happened Listen · 3:33 3:33 China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu hasn't been seen in public for roughly three weeks amid unconfirmed reports he's under investigation Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor