National $250,000 reward offered for the assailant who shot an LA County sheriff's deputy $250,000 reward offered for the assailant who shot an LA County sheriff's deputy Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said he believed the shooting of deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was a "targeted attack." But the motive was not yet known.