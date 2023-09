Why more Latinos need to be involved in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease NPR's A Martinez talks to Mario Tapia, founder of the Latino Center on Aging, and Maria Aranda of the USC Edward R. Roybal Institute on Aging, about quality care issues once a diagnosis is made.

Health Why more Latinos need to be involved in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease Why more Latinos need to be involved in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease Listen · 6:44 6:44 NPR's A Martinez talks to Mario Tapia, founder of the Latino Center on Aging, and Maria Aranda of the USC Edward R. Roybal Institute on Aging, about quality care issues once a diagnosis is made. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor