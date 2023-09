If you love NPR and frozen treats, you'll enjoy this gelato Dolcezza Gelato in Washington, D.C., is collaborating with NPR to make its own gelato flavor, called All Things Conesidered. It's available through Nov. 1 at Dolcezza's shops.

Food If you love NPR and frozen treats, you'll enjoy this gelato Dolcezza Gelato in Washington, D.C., is collaborating with NPR to make its own gelato flavor, called All Things Conesidered. It's available through Nov. 1 at Dolcezza's shops.