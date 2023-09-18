Accessibility links
The UAW held talks with GM and Ford over the weekend but the strike persists NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Shawn Fain of the United Auto Workers, who was elected president less than six months ago on promises to end corruption, and win back concessions given to the Big 3.

Business

The UAW held talks with GM and Ford over the weekend but the strike persists

Heard on Morning Edition

The UAW held talks with GM and Ford over the weekend but the strike persists

Listen · 4:07
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1200087267/1200089759" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Shawn Fain of the United Auto Workers, who was elected president less than six months ago on promises to end corruption, and win back concessions given to the Big 3.

Enlarge this image

United Auto Workers members strike at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on September 16, 2023 in Wayne, Michigan. This is the first time in history that the UAW is striking all three of the Big Three auto makers, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, at the same time. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

United Auto Workers members strike at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on September 16, 2023 in Wayne, Michigan. This is the first time in history that the UAW is striking all three of the Big Three auto makers, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, at the same time.

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images