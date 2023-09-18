The UAW held talks with GM and Ford over the weekend but the strike persists

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Shawn Fain of the United Auto Workers, who was elected president less than six months ago on promises to end corruption, and win back concessions given to the Big 3.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
United Auto Workers members strike at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on September 16, 2023 in Wayne, Michigan. This is the first time in history that the UAW is striking all three of the Big Three auto makers, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, at the same time.
