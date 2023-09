Iran frees American prisoners as part of exchange deal with Washington Five Americans incarcerated in Iran are on their way home as Washington and Tehran implement a prisoner exchange deal announced in August.

Five Americans incarcerated in Iran are on their way home as Washington and Tehran implement a prisoner exchange deal announced in August.