A look into the Saudis' long-held desire to enter the world of professional golf NY Times reporter Alan Blinder says Saudi Arabia poured hundreds of millions into a pro golf circuit to rival the PGA. The two sides recently announced a joint venture, raising anti-trust issues.

Listen · 37:33