One of the U.S.'s priciest fighter jets is missing. The internet's having fun with it Have you seen this plane? The U.S. military is looking for an $80 million fighter jet. Officials say a mishap forced the pilot to eject somewhere near Charleston, S.C.

Pop Culture One of the U.S.'s priciest fighter jets is missing. The internet's having fun with it Listen · 3:49