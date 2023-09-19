Accessibility links
Why are people throwing things at celebrities? : It's Been a Minute Every couple of weeks there's a new story of a fan at a concert misbehaving. One fan threw ashes at Pink, another hit Drake with a cellphone, Miranda Lambert stopped her show when fans took selfies with flash photography. Extreme instances have landed performers in the hospital, but more often attendees have noticed the audience has gotten louder and more distracting than ever. Where is all of this coming from?

Brittany Luse is joined by YouTube commentator Tiffany Ferguson to breakdown how ticket sales, artist merch, and never-ending social media content create a perfect storm for fans to act out.

It's Been a Minute

The year concert etiquette went to trash and why

The year concert etiquette went to trash and why

Listen · 19:15
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197953096/1200438800" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Ashes that were thrown at Pink, Bebe Rexha was hit by a cellphone and many fans watch shows through phones. YouTuber Tiffany Ferguson theorizes what's behind the bad concert behavior. Jacques Demarthon/ AFP; Screenshot by NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Jacques Demarthon/ AFP; Screenshot by NPR

Ashes that were thrown at Pink, Bebe Rexha was hit by a cellphone and many fans watch shows through phones. YouTuber Tiffany Ferguson theorizes what's behind the bad concert behavior.

Jacques Demarthon/ AFP; Screenshot by NPR

Every couple of weeks there's a new story of a fan at a concert misbehaving. One fan threw ashes at Pink, another hit Drake with a cellphone, Miranda Lambert stopped her show when fans took selfies with flash photography. Extreme instances have landed performers in the hospital, but more often attendees have noticed the audience has gotten louder and more distracting than ever. Where is all of this coming from?

Brittany Luse is joined by YouTube commentator Tiffany Ferguson to breakdown how ticket sales, artist merch, and never-ending social media content create a perfect storm for fans to act out.

This episode was produced by Barton Girdwood. It was edited by Bilal Qureshi and Jessica Placzek.