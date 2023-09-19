Angie Stone

toggle caption Nora Bonds/Courtesy of the artist

It's Rap Month here on the show. All September, we're bringing you nothing but rappers. Next up is Angie Stone.

Many of you may know Angie Stone as a soul-singer. But before her singing career took off, Angie was an MC in a rap group called The Sequence.

The Sequence was one of the first ever all women rap groups. The members of the group were Cheryl The Pearl. Blondy. And Angie B, now known as Angie Stone. All high school friends turned hip-hop pioneers.

The trio signed to Sugar Hill records in 1979 where they released their first single. A track called "Funk You Up" which has been sampled by Dr. Dre, Erykah Badu and several others.

After her time with The Sequence, Angie pursued a solo career as a singer. She's dropped ten albums throughout her career including her most recent record Love Language, which she released earlier this year.

Angie Stone joins us for Rap Month to talk about her early years as a rapper. She also gets into how The Sequence was discovered backstage at a Sugar Hill Gang concert. Plus, she talks about having her first hit solo records later on in her career.