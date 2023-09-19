Comic Aparna Nancherla : Fresh Air Comedian, writer, and actor Aparna Nancherla has starred in the TV shows BoJack Horseman, Master of None, and Corporate. She's written for Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell, and Late Night with Seth Meyers, and has comedy specials on Netflix and Comedy Central. She spoke with Ann Marie Baldonado about her anxiety, depression, and imposter syndrome, despite her career success. Her new book is Unreliable Narrator.



John Powers reviews the Paramount TV+ heist drama series The Gold.

Fresh Air Comic Aparna Nancherla Comic Aparna Nancherla Listen · 46:15 46:15 Comedian, writer, and actor Aparna Nancherla has starred in the TV shows BoJack Horseman, Master of None, and Corporate. She's written for Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell, and Late Night with Seth Meyers, and has comedy specials on Netflix and Comedy Central. She spoke with Ann Marie Baldonado about her anxiety, depression, and imposter syndrome, despite her career success. Her new book is Unreliable Narrator.



John Powers reviews the Paramount TV+ heist drama series The Gold. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor