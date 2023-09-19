In Good Health: When A Popular Decongestant Doesn't Work

Have you ever suffered from a cold or allergies, reached for medication, and well, it doesn't work? Phenylephrine, a common ingredient in many over-the-counter decongestant medications, may not be doing anything for your stuffy nose.

Last week, an FDA advisory panel unanimously agreed that the ingredient is ineffective. The decision could affect hundreds of products including Sudafed PE, NyQuil Severe Cold and Flu, and Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion.

This comes as COVID cases continue to rise and as we head into fall allergy season. Studies show that human-caused climate change is making allergies more intense and last longer.

What are the best alternatives for relief and how should you prepare for the colder months as sicknesses surge?

FDA Advisory Committee Member and Professor of Clinical Pharmacy at the University of California San Diego Dr. Jennifer Le, Chief of Allergy and Immunology and Professor of Internal Medicine at Saint Louis University School of Medicine Dr. Mark Dykewicz, and Allergist and Clinical Immunologist Dr. Zachary Rubin join our panel for this edition of our In Good Health series.

