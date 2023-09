Disney World was not the most magical place on earth for a black bear The bear was spotted in a tree at the Magic Kingdom, so officials shut down parts of the park. The bear was eventually safely captured, and is being relocated to the Ocala National Forest.

Disney World was not the most magical place on earth for a black bear

The bear was spotted in a tree at the Magic Kingdom, so officials shut down parts of the park. The bear was eventually safely captured, and is being relocated to the Ocala National Forest.