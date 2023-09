A rapid transit system is finally being built in the Colombian capital Bogotá When you're stuck in the traffic, think of Bogotá. One study claims the Colombian capital has the world's worst rush-hour traffic. After more than 80 years of vacillating, Bogotá is getting a metro.

