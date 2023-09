Biden to give annual address laying out foreign policy agenda to a global audience President Biden will speak Tuesday to world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. An important issue is support for a Ukraine defending itself against Russia.

Politics Biden to give annual address laying out foreign policy agenda to a global audience Biden to give annual address laying out foreign policy agenda to a global audience Listen · 3:43 3:43 President Biden will speak Tuesday to world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. An important issue is support for a Ukraine defending itself against Russia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor