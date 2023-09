Breaking with tradition, U.S. senators may now wear pretty much whatever suits them NPR's A Martinez talks to men's fashion editor Derek Guy about Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer directing the chamber's sergeant-at-arms to no longer enforce the dress code of the Senate.

