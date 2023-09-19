Judge orders Danish artist to repay museum after delivering blank canvases

A museum in Denmark loaned artist Jens Haaning about $76,400 to create two pieces of modern art. Instead, he submitted two blank canvases and titled the work Take the Money and Run.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. A Danish artist recently gave a small museum a run for its money. Jens Haaning had received about $76,000 to create art reflecting on wage inequality. But when the art arrived, the museum found new works on empty canvases entitled "Take The Money And Run." A judge ordered Haaning to return the stipend. But because the museum exhibited the blank canvases, he was allowed to keep his artist's fee - money for old rope. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.