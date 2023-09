Azerbaijan launches so-called 'local anti-terrorist measures' in Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan has attacked Armenian forces as Russia, the official peacekeeper in the region, appears absorbed by its war in Ukraine.

World Azerbaijan launches so-called 'local anti-terrorist measures' in Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan launches so-called 'local anti-terrorist measures' in Nagorno-Karabakh Audio will be available later today. Azerbaijan has attacked Armenian forces as Russia, the official peacekeeper in the region, appears absorbed by its war in Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor