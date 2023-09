The U.S.-Iran prisoner swap 'was the right deal to make,' deputy special envoy says NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Abram Paley, deputy special envoy for Iran, on the prisoner swap that allowed five Americans who'd been detained in Iran for years, to return to the U.S.

World The U.S.-Iran prisoner swap 'was the right deal to make,' deputy special envoy says The U.S.-Iran prisoner swap 'was the right deal to make,' deputy special envoy says Listen · 6:08 6:08 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Abram Paley, deputy special envoy for Iran, on the prisoner swap that allowed five Americans who'd been detained in Iran for years, to return to the U.S. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor