Fallout continues after a Sikh activist was murdered on Canadian soil Canada and India are engaging in an escalating war of words and tit for tat diplomatic expulsions, as the fallout over the murder of a Sikh activist on Canadian soil continues.

World Fallout continues after a Sikh activist was murdered on Canadian soil Fallout continues after a Sikh activist was murdered on Canadian soil Listen · 3:21 3:21 Canada and India are engaging in an escalating war of words and tit for tat diplomatic expulsions, as the fallout over the murder of a Sikh activist on Canadian soil continues. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor