Face Recognition and What it Means for our Privacy : The Pulse In November of 2019, New York Times tech reporter Kashmir Hill got a tip that immediately had her on high alert. It was about a secretive tech company called Clearview AI, that claimed to have developed a facial recognition app that could identify people with 99 percent accuracy. The company had apparently scraped billions of images from the internet to create this tool, and was already offering this software to police departments across the U.S.



The tip sent Hill on a chase to find out who was behind this company and how this tool was being used. Her new book, "Your Face Belongs to Us: A Secretive Startup's Quest to End Privacy as We Know It," details what she found. On this podcast extra, Hill joins us to talk about the company's billionaire investors, the mysterious and glamorous tech genius at its center, and what all of this means for our right to privacy.

The Pulse Face Recognition and What it Means for our Privacy Face Recognition and What it Means for our Privacy Listen · 41:11 41:11 In November of 2019, New York Times tech reporter Kashmir Hill got a tip that immediately had her on high alert. It was about a secretive tech company called Clearview AI, that claimed to have developed a facial recognition app that could identify people with 99 percent accuracy. The company had apparently scraped billions of images from the internet to create this tool, and was already offering this software to police departments across the U.S.



The tip sent Hill on a chase to find out who was behind this company and how this tool was being used. Her new book, "Your Face Belongs to Us: A Secretive Startup's Quest to End Privacy as We Know It," details what she found. On this podcast extra, Hill joins us to talk about the company's billionaire investors, the mysterious and glamorous tech genius at its center, and what all of this means for our right to privacy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor