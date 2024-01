How The Nazis Used Jazz As A Propaganda Tool : Fresh Air Hitler's Germany banned jazz because it was deemed degenerate music made by Jews and Black people. But NPR host Scott Simon says the Nazis used it abroad to weaken British and American resolve. His new audiobook about this history is Swingtime for Hitler.

