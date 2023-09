As the Fed prepares to meet, many economists say another rate hike is unlikely The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday. But investors will be on the lookout for any signals about what comes next.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday. But investors will be on the lookout for any signals about what comes next.