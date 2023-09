50 years ago Billie Jean King became a champion for gender equality in sports On Sept. 20, 1973, King and Bobby Riggs faced off in the Battle of the Sexes. King took the challenge after Riggs deemed the women's game inferior to the men's. She beat him in three consecutive sets.

