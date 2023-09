NPR's history podcast 'Throughline' revisits the fall of Tenochtitlán Throughline takes us back 500 years to understand the rise, fall and resilience of the great Aztec city Tenochititlán. The story of European dominance has been largely accepted as historical truth.

History NPR's history podcast 'Throughline' revisits the fall of Tenochtitlán NPR's history podcast 'Throughline' revisits the fall of Tenochtitlán Audio will be available later today. Throughline takes us back 500 years to understand the rise, fall and resilience of the great Aztec city Tenochititlán. The story of European dominance has been largely accepted as historical truth. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor