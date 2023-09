Bangladesh has been effective at fighting malaria. Can it eliminate the disease? Bangladesh has slashed its malaria numbers dramatically. But the parasite that causes the disease has a history of fighting back — and it seems it's doing so once again.

Bangladesh has slashed its malaria numbers dramatically. But the parasite that causes the disease has a history of fighting back — and it seems it's doing so once again.