Kansas City's Barbie-themed streetcar cost taxpayers nearly $25,000 The Dream Streetcar, featuring a hot pink wrap and colorful Barbie-ish themed seats, cost taxpayers because it isn't an official ad for the film. The fare-free car operates for another six weeks.

National Kansas City's Barbie-themed streetcar cost taxpayers nearly $25,000 Kansas City's Barbie-themed streetcar cost taxpayers nearly $25,000 Listen · 0:28 0:28 The Dream Streetcar, featuring a hot pink wrap and colorful Barbie-ish themed seats, cost taxpayers because it isn't an official ad for the film. The fare-free car operates for another six weeks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor