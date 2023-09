Earthquake resiliency expert gives assessment from the ground in Morocco NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Kit Miyamoto, a structural engineer who specializes in earthquake resiliency. He's currently in Morocco, assessing damage from the earthquake.

Africa Earthquake resiliency expert gives assessment from the ground in Morocco Earthquake resiliency expert gives assessment from the ground in Morocco Listen · 5:08 5:08 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Kit Miyamoto, a structural engineer who specializes in earthquake resiliency. He's currently in Morocco, assessing damage from the earthquake. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor