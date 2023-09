Fed holds interest rates steady... for now The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady today, but hinted one more rate hike may be needed this year to bring inflation under control.

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady today, but hinted one more rate hike may be needed this year to bring inflation under control.