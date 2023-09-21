Today marks a year in space for NASA astronaut Frank Rubio

Rubio planned to spend six months at the International Space Station, but his stay was extended because of technical difficulties. He'll return with a record for longest spaceflight by an American.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Today marks a year in space for NASA astronaut Frank Rubio. Rubio planned to spend six months at the International Space Station, but due to technical difficulties, his stay was involuntarily extended. He'll return to Earth with a record, though, for the longest spaceflight by an American astronaut - 371 days. Rubio says when he gets back, he wants to spend time with family and eat fresh vegetables. It's MORNING EDITION.

