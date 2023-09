Today marks a year in space for NASA astronaut Frank Rubio Rubio planned to spend six months at the International Space Station, but his stay was extended because of technical difficulties. He'll return with a record for longest spaceflight by an American.

Space Today marks a year in space for NASA astronaut Frank Rubio Today marks a year in space for NASA astronaut Frank Rubio Listen · 0:28 0:28 Rubio planned to spend six months at the International Space Station, but his stay was extended because of technical difficulties. He'll return with a record for longest spaceflight by an American. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor