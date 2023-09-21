Malibu triathlon could be canceled because of a school of tiny endangered fish

The fish are occupying a flooded underpass on the course. Normally participants could use a bridge over the water, nut not this year — the Fish and Wildlife Service won't allow it.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. This year's Malibu Triathlon is a bit fishy. A school of tiny endangered fish are occupying a flooded underpass on the course. Now, normally participants could use a bridge. Not this year. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service won't allow it because of the fish, meaning the event could be canceled. Now, in the past, celebrities such as Matthew McConaughey participated in the race, but even his presence might not make this year's triathlon go all right, all right, all right. Sorry, Matt. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.