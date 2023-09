Malibu triathlon could be canceled because of a school of tiny endangered fish The fish are occupying a flooded underpass on the course. Normally participants could use a bridge over the water, nut not this year — the Fish and Wildlife Service won't allow it.

Animals Malibu triathlon could be canceled because of a school of tiny endangered fish Malibu triathlon could be canceled because of a school of tiny endangered fish Listen · 0:29 0:29 The fish are occupying a flooded underpass on the course. Normally participants could use a bridge over the water, nut not this year — the Fish and Wildlife Service won't allow it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor