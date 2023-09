Rupert Murdoch announces he will step down as Fox and News Corp chairman The 92-year-old media magnate built an unmatched global media empire over seven decades from a single newspaper he inherited in his native Australia. Murdoch says he plans to retire in November.

Media Rupert Murdoch announces he will step down as Fox and News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch announces he will step down as Fox and News Corp chairman Listen · 3:35 3:35 The 92-year-old media magnate built an unmatched global media empire over seven decades from a single newspaper he inherited in his native Australia. Murdoch says he plans to retire in November. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor