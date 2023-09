Biden extends Temporary Protected Status to nearly 400,000 Venezuelan Migrants Biden will be extending Temporary Protected Status to around 400,000 Venezuelan migrants in the U.S. That status stops deportation and is often applied to people who can't return home safely.

National Biden extends Temporary Protected Status to nearly 400,000 Venezuelan Migrants Biden extends Temporary Protected Status to nearly 400,000 Venezuelan Migrants Listen · 3:19 3:19 Biden will be extending Temporary Protected Status to around 400,000 Venezuelan migrants in the U.S. That status stops deportation and is often applied to people who can't return home safely.