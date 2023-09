A son uses music to connect with his mother who suffers from Alzheimer's A guitar player in a Southern California cover band spends every Sunday playing music for his mother who suffers from Alzheimer's.

Mental Health A son uses music to connect with his mother who suffers from Alzheimer's A son uses music to connect with his mother who suffers from Alzheimer's Listen · 4:39 4:39 A guitar player in a Southern California cover band spends every Sunday playing music for his mother who suffers from Alzheimer's. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor