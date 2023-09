Rupert Murdoch, media magnate and Fox News founder, steps down Fox founder Rupert Murdoch steps down from the global media empire he built over seven decades.

Media Rupert Murdoch, media magnate and Fox News founder, steps down Rupert Murdoch, media magnate and Fox News founder, steps down Listen · 3:42 3:42 Fox founder Rupert Murdoch steps down from the global media empire he built over seven decades. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor