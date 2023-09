Ukrainian President Zelenskyy courts Washington for aid amid some GOP Resistance Ukraine's president visits Washington as the White House faces resistance from House Republicans for its latest funding request to help with the country's defense against Russia.

Europe Ukrainian President Zelenskyy courts Washington for aid amid some GOP Resistance Ukrainian President Zelenskyy courts Washington for aid amid some GOP Resistance Listen · 4:11 4:11 Ukraine's president visits Washington as the White House faces resistance from House Republicans for its latest funding request to help with the country's defense against Russia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor