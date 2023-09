This week in science: Nipah virus, Australian pink diamonds and how cockatoos mate NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Maria Godoy and Regina Barber of the Short Wave podcast about a new Nipah virus outbreak, Australian pink diamonds and the mating life of cockatoos.

Science This week in science: Nipah virus, Australian pink diamonds and how cockatoos mate This week in science: Nipah virus, Australian pink diamonds and how cockatoos mate Listen · 7:40 7:40 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Maria Godoy and Regina Barber of the Short Wave podcast about a new Nipah virus outbreak, Australian pink diamonds and the mating life of cockatoos. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor