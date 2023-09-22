Bun B

It's Week 3 of Rap Month on Bullseye. Next up is Bun B of UGK— the legendary Southern rap group.

Bun B grew up in Port Arthur, Texas. A town about 90 miles outside of Houston that, in the context of hip-hop, is eons away from the genre's birthplace and cultural center. That is, New York City.

He met Pimp C in Port Arthur. And together, they founded one of the most influential Southern rap groups of all time: UGK.

Alongside the Geto Boys, UGK crafted a genre on their own terms. Whether you call it country rap or chopped and screwed music, the music is brilliant, raw, infectious and totally unique.

UGK made six studio albums, each a vertebrae in the backbone of Southern rap. They disbanded in 2007 after the death of Pimp C, but Bun B's still going strong today.

He's put out a couple solo albums. And for those of you in Houston, he's got a smashburger spot called Trill Burgers. They're out on Shepherd Drive, open 11-9 everyday.

On Bullseye, Bun B stops by to chat about his time in UGK and his longtime friendship with Pimp C. He shares the story behind his verse on UGK's iconic track "Murder." Plus, he gets real about his legacy and what he wants his grandchildren to remember about him when he's gone.