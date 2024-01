Actor Billy Crudup : Fresh Air Billy Crudup stars in The Morning Show, now back for its third season. We also talk about going to rock star camp for his role in Almost Famous and his iconic Mastercard commercials.



Also, Justin Chang reviews A Haunting in Venice.

Fresh Air Actor Billy Crudup Actor Billy Crudup Listen · 46:26 46:26 Billy Crudup stars in The Morning Show, now back for its third season. We also talk about going to rock star camp for his role in Almost Famous and his iconic Mastercard commercials.



Also, Justin Chang reviews A Haunting in Venice. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor