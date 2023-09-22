Accessibility links
The News Roundup For September 22, 2023 : 1A House Republicans are struggling to agree on a temporary spending bill which would prevent a government shutdown at the end of the month. Democrats have made no offers to help House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The Biden administration announced the creation of the American Climate Corps this week. The organization will train and support young people working to fight climate change, preserve environments, and promote clean energy.

Meanwhile in the U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is catching flak this week for scaling back his country's climate goals in a press conference this Wednesday.

And Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeared in a Moscow court this week to appeal his imprisonment on espionage charges. The appeal was returned to a lower court to deal with procedural violations.

1A Guest Host Todd Zwillich guides us through the biggest headlines of the week for this edition of the News Roundup.

US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, stands inside a defendants' cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his arrest at the Moscow City Court in Moscow. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, stands inside a defendants' cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his arrest at the Moscow City Court in Moscow.

California politicians are thinking about ways to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot in the 2024 election. In a letter to the state attorney general, Rob Bonta, nine lawmakers said that he is "uniquely positioned to proactively seek the court's opinion to confirm Mr. Trump's inability to hold office" based on the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

The Biden administration announced the creation of the American Climate Corps this week. The organization will train and support young people working to fight climate change, preserve environments, and promote clean energy.

Meanwhile, in the U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is catching flak this week for scaling back his country's climate goals in a press conference this Wednesday, angering politicians and business leaders.

Relations between India and Canada are tense this week after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that the Indian government had a hand in the assassination of a Sikh activist on Canadian soil.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeared in a Moscow court this week to appeal his imprisonment on espionage charges. The appeal was returned to a lower court to deal with procedural violations.

Joining 1A Guest Host Todd Zwillich this week for the domestic portion of the News Roundup are Bloomberg News' Wendy Benjaminson, Huff Post's Arthur Delaney and CNN's Eva McKend.

Guiding us through the global roundup are The Economist's David Rennie, Foreign Policy's Jack Detsch, and The Wall Street Journal's Nancy Youssef.

