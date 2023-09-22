Accessibility links
What has made some GOP senators furious this week? Find out in the news quiz You'll need to know about international automotive brands, Senate rules, the art world, obese animals — and more — for an 11 out of 11 in this week's NPR news quiz. Good luck!
What has made some GOP senators furious this week? Find out in the news quiz

Republican senator Rick Scott (pictured here in January) is not happy about something that changed this week. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images hide caption

Grocery store betrayal! A Clorox wipes shortage means kindergarten classrooms everywhere are coated in more dreck than a dive-bar floor. Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 83,000 cases of Kraft Singles American due to rogue pieces of wrapper. Et tu, pasteurized prepared cheese product?

In other news, the week saw two book-ban studies, the return of free COVID tests, and an assortment of Hunter Biden and Hunter Biden-adjacent news.

More stuff happened. You'll need to be current on international automotive brands, Senate rules, the art world, animal obesity — and more — for an 11 out of 11 this week. Good luck!

