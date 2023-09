The U.S. government moves toward a shutdown as spending bill stalls in the House NPR's A Martinez talks to GOP Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, who is disgusted by right-wing members holding up the spending bill. Without a deal the government will shut down at the end of the month.

Politics The U.S. government moves toward a shutdown as spending bill stalls in the House The U.S. government moves toward a shutdown as spending bill stalls in the House Listen · 6:06 6:06 NPR's A Martinez talks to GOP Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, who is disgusted by right-wing members holding up the spending bill. Without a deal the government will shut down at the end of the month. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor