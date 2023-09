Comedians may exaggerate for a punchline. When is that not OK? NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Vulture's Hershel Pandya about ethics in comedy following revelations that Hasan Minhaj fabricated material.

National Comedians may exaggerate for a punchline. When is that not OK? Comedians may exaggerate for a punchline. When is that not OK? Listen · 3:44 3:44 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Vulture's Hershel Pandya about ethics in comedy following revelations that Hasan Minhaj fabricated material. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor