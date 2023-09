If deadline isn't met, UAW vows to escalate strikes against Big 3 automakers Hours away from a deadline set by the United Auto Workers union, we'll soon know whether more autoworkers are going to join the strike against the Big 3 automakers.

Business If deadline isn't met, UAW vows to escalate strikes against Big 3 automakers If deadline isn't met, UAW vows to escalate strikes against Big 3 automakers Listen · 3:46 3:46 Hours away from a deadline set by the United Auto Workers union, we'll soon know whether more autoworkers are going to join the strike against the Big 3 automakers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor