Ethnic Armenian separatists and Azerbaijan agree to end fighting in disputed enclave A shaky cease-fire in the South Caucasus appears to be holding. The ex-Soviet republic of Azberbaijan says it has reestablished control over the breakaway ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Europe Ethnic Armenian separatists and Azerbaijan agree to end fighting in disputed enclave Ethnic Armenian separatists and Azerbaijan agree to end fighting in disputed enclave Audio will be available later today. A shaky cease-fire in the South Caucasus appears to be holding. The ex-Soviet republic of Azberbaijan says it has reestablished control over the breakaway ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor